MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $281.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $279.43 and a 12-month high of $546.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.69.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.