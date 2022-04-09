Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 11,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 386,842 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.48.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Skillsoft by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 845,329 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,194,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,171,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

