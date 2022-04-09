Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Down 9.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bionano Genomics traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 45,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,552,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 356,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 238,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,793,000 after acquiring an additional 499,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 48,151 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 395,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $637.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.47 and a quick ratio of 11.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 402.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

