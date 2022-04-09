Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

INSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.38. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486,322 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 634,921 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

