Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.40, but opened at $41.00. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1,581 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

About Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

