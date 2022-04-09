Truist Financial Weighs in on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.08). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

FUN opened at $52.62 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

