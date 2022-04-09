Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Weyerhaeuser’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE WY opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.