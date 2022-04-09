Spotify Technology S.A. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.54.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.97. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $118.20 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

