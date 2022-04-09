Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies SE Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $115,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

