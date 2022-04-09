Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.