Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTKB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. Cytek Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and have sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,555,600.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 2,465.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek Biosciences (CTKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.