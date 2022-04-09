Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.55. Etsy has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

