StockNews.com Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Hold

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JBHT. KeyCorp increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $173.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.38 and its 200-day moving average is $193.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after buying an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

