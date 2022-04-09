Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.83.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $311.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.19. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $296.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.