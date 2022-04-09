Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

