Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

WSO stock opened at $300.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Watsco has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

