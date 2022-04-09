Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE:G opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. Genpact has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $88,829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,540,000 after buying an additional 1,136,113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $58,856,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after buying an additional 1,030,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.