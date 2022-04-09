StockNews.com Lowers BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

