Brokerages Anticipate HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $6.75 billion. HF Sinclair reported sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full year sales of $26.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.80 billion to $32.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HF Sinclair.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.65. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HF Sinclair stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

