Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) to report $72.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.78 million to $77.80 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $58.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $335.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.50 million to $355.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $330.51 million, with estimates ranging from $275.07 million to $363.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

SB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $496.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

