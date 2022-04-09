Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Trading Down 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $28.93. 1,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 23,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000.

