Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 14,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.
About Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helios Towers (HTWSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.