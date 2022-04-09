Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 14,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

About Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF)

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

