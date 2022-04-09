Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Shares Down 1.9%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

