Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LGGNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 330 ($4.33) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.98) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.33) to GBX 329 ($4.31) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.75.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.79. 43,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.