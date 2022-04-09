Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LGGNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 330 ($4.33) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.98) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.33) to GBX 329 ($4.31) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.75.
About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)
Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.