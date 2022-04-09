WeOwn Tops 24 Hour Volume of $108,367.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CHX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $834,938.95 and approximately $108,367.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

