Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.44). 913,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,134,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.89.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

