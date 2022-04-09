Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). 3,877,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,078,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.26 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

