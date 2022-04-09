Green Hygienics (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 33,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

About Green Hygienics (OTCMKTS:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for the purpose of extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

