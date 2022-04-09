Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Capitalization of $113,151.83 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $113,151.83 and approximately $1,369.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011327 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00237700 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000093 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

