Atlas Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $116,941.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $804,510.19 and approximately $116,941.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.44 or 0.07562856 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.37 or 0.99794628 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

