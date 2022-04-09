FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,172,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,028. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $63.46 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,601 shares of company stock worth $57,526,286 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

