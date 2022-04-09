-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 1,503,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $359.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

