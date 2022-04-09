Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Cap Achieves $9.81 Million

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $75,339.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001202 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,996,821 coins and its circulating supply is 79,996,723 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.