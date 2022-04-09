Comparing Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) and Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) and Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco International Development has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yara International ASA and Melco International Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 4 4 5 0 2.08 Melco International Development 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yara International ASA and Melco International Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $16.61 billion 0.86 $449.00 million $0.88 31.69 Melco International Development $1.73 billion N/A -$817.21 million N/A N/A

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Melco International Development.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Melco International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 2.71% 16.08% 7.26% Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Melco International Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also offers farmer centric solutions; solutions for farming, such as crop monitoring, variable rate fertilization, N-Tester BT, and Driving Mode, a mobile app; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted tool that allows growers to measure a crop's nitrogen requirement; CheckIT, a smartphone app using a library of crop photographs to give a simple and fast identification of nutrient deficiencies; TankmixIT, an app used to check for the physical compatibility when tank mixing; and Tankmix.com, an online service providing advice on the physical mixing characteristics of Yara's foliar products with agrochemicals. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands name. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Melco International Development (Get Rating)

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It is also involved in the integrated casino and entertainment resort development, and related operations; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it develops and operates social gaming platforms, as well as operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

