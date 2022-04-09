BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Trading Down 3.8%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.60. 3,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.02.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.86. The stock has a market cap of C$168.68 million and a P/E ratio of -28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 128.68 and a current ratio of 129.63.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:BCT)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.