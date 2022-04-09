Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 238,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 115,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.37. The company has a market cap of C$140.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07.
About Fiore Gold (CVE:F)
