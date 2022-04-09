Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 533,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,380. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.05.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.