Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE) Shares Up 14.8%

Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating) shares shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 397,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 91,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31.
Canadian Orebodies Company Profile (CVE:CORE)
