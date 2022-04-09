Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE) Shares Up 14.8%

Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating) shares shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 397,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 91,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31.

Canadian Orebodies Company Profile

Canadian Orebodies Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for iron, gold, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hemlo North Limb project that includes 135 claim units comprising 2,160 hectares; and staked claims of 303 units totaling 4,848 hectares, which is located to the northeast of Marathon, Ontario.

