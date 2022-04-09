Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.42). Approximately 48,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 39,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.38).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of £25.72 million and a P/E ratio of 54.00.
About Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)
