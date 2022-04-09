N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading 6.3% Higher

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.67 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 1,028,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 978,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.16. The stock has a market cap of £4.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

