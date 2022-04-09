EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69. 2,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.
The stock has a market cap of C$283.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.02.
EMX Royalty Company Profile (CVE:EMX)
