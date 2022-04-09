FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $324,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.90. The company had a trading volume of 347,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.77. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.92 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.71.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

