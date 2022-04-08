Kava.io (KAVA) Market Capitalization Hits $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00196921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00382570 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

