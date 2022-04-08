LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.72 million and $52,272.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,015,842 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

