CryptoTask Reaches Market Cap of $159,865.69 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $159,865.69 and approximately $37,445.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.17 or 0.07550530 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.96 or 0.99870423 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,951 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

