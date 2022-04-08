Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,493,000 after purchasing an additional 154,455 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,990,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.70. 672,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,536. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.