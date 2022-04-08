SnowGem Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00091491 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000907 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

