FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,338 shares of company stock valued at $841,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Alarm.com stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,585. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $95.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

