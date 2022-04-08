Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

IMTX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 237,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.39. Immatics has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

