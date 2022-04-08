Stream Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63,207.00 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $63,207.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

